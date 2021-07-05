Pope has successfully operated on the colon and will remain hospitalized for several days

Pope Francis underwent successful surgery on Sunday for symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon, for which he will have to remain hospitalized for several days at the Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital in Rome.

The 84-year-old pontiff “responded well to the general anesthesia,” the Vatican reported before midnight Sunday after an operation that lasted several hours.

“The Pope is fine,” Italian Cardinal Enrico Feroci told the Italian press on Monday, referring to the pontiff’s first night in hospital.

“Our prayer and our closeness are enormous. I spoke with Cardinal Vicar” Angelo De Donatis “and he told me that” the Pope is fine, “Feroci said at Rome airport shortly before leaving. in the Holy Land.

Francisco was admitted to Gemelli Hospital in the Italian capital, where he underwent “planned surgery due to symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon,” the Vatican said.

The surgery was decided to reduce problems caused by diverticula, which are small hernias in the wall of the colon, a problem that often increases with age.

The Pope arrived unexpectedly around 3:00 p.m. local time (1:00 p.m. GMT) Sunday by car, without an escort, accompanied by his driver and a close collaborator.

According to medical sources, he must remain hospitalized for about five days for his convalescence in a room on the tenth floor of the hospital, the same room where John Paul II was admitted on several occasions after the terrorist attack of 1981 and due to his many health problems. problems.

The 10th floor windows were closed overnight, according to the many photographers and videographers set up outside the hospital.

The Vatican for its part did not state the length of his stay at Gemelli.

The head of the Italian government, Mario Draghi, was among the first to send a message of closeness to the Pope in which he expressed his desire for “a rapid recovery and a speedy recovery”.

After the news of the operation, hundreds of messages from all over the world began to rain on all social networks.

Many Spanish and Latin American bishops devote thoughts to it as well as religious leaders and leaders, including Venezuelan Nicolás Maduro and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar University, Sheikh Ahmed el Tayyeb.

“I ask you to join my prayers for the speedy recovery of @Pontifex_es, who yesterday Sunday, after presiding over the Angelus, underwent scheduled surgery, taking advantage of his vacation,” wrote Spanish Cardinal Joan Josep Omella in a tweet. .

The pontiff suspended the Wednesday general audiences for the entire month of July and has no official appointment on his agenda until next Sunday, when he must appear at the window of the pontifical palace for the prayer of the Angelus.

– “I am not afraid of death” –

Born in Argentina on December 17, 1936, Jorge Bergoglio had the upper lobe of his right lung removed when he was only 21 due to pleurisy. He also suffers from hip problems and sciatica.

Sunday noon, he celebrated the traditional Angelus Sunday prayer from the Vatican window for the faithful who were in St. Peter’s Square under a blazing sun.

He appeared to be in good physical shape and excitedly announced a state visit to Slovakia from September 12 to 15, his second overseas trip in 2021 after one to Iraq in March.

“I am not afraid of death”, he confided in a book of interviews carried out by an Argentinian journalist in 2019. After the lung operation, Francisco confessed that he had never felt limited in his activities neither tired.

In recent years, however, he has canceled some apparitions, and at times he is noticed to be walking with difficulty.

