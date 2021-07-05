President of Venezuela says he will give COVAX ultimatum to send vaccines

CARACAS, July 4 (Reuters) – Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Sunday said he would give the COVAX system an ultimatum this week to send out coronavirus vaccines, after making sure they had recently made the last payments in waiting.

Venezuela received a communication from COVAX in June informing it that the last four payments had been blocked by UBS bank, officials said. The rest of the cancellations to cover the $ 120 million fee have already been made.

“I gave specific instructions to the Executive Vice President, who is chairman of the COVID Presidential Commission, to act this week, and tell him now, an ultimatum to the COVAX system or they send us the vaccines or they send us the vaccines. give the money back, period, “Maduro said in a COVID-19 toll.

Officials have said for months that the sanctions hamper their ability to make the bank transfers needed to cancel doses of COVAX, but in April they announced that they had made payments to the mechanism, which is run by the Organization. World Health Organization (WHO) and provides doses to poor nations.

“The COVAX system has failed in Venezuela,” the president added during a broadcast on state television. “They are not giving us an answer,” he said.

Venezuela, which faces measures from Washington affecting its access to the global financial system and impacting the activity of the oil industry, has relied on local banks to make part of the payment to the COVAX system with the use of foreign currency for transactions with international cards in the country of South America.

The Caribbean nation of 28 million people has received some 3.5 million Russian and Chinese vaccines since February, making the vaccination plan slow and confusing, experts say. Recently, some 30,000 doses of the Cuban vaccine candidate Abdala arrived in the country, to complete a study among 10,000 people.

In Venezuela, coronavirus cases exceed 276,000 plus 3,173 deaths, according to official data. Unions and medical academies say the numbers are higher at a time when the country faces a weak health system.

(Report by Deisy Buitrago. Editing by Mayela Armas)