Pro-government MP admitted there was “an excess of caution” that prevented signing of the deal with Pfizer 8 months ago

The Argentine government has made a purchase with Pfizer for the purchase of vaccines that will be intended for minors with pre-existing illnesses (Marta Fernández Jara – Europa Press)

After the president will amend the vaccine law by DNU to move forward with the purchase of Pfizer doses and other labs, a pro-government MP admitted that The deal could have been closed eight months ago if the guidelines suggested by the Department of Health to Congress to relax the law had been more flexible.

“It’s a story that could have been solved beforeSaid Pablo Yedlin, national deputy for Tucumán and chairman of the Lower House’s Social Action and Public Health Commission.

“When we made the law, at that time, that was what the ministry asked us to do. We did it with the consensus of all the blocs and it came out unanimously, ”Yedlin said, referring to the initiative that was approved in October 2020 and allowed the government to negotiate the purchase of the Suptink V and Astrazeneca vaccines at first, but that didn’t help it move forward with North American labs.

“Unfortunately, the excess of caution we have put into the vaccine law has prevented North American laboratories from wanting or being able to sign contracts with us.Yedlin admitted during an interview on Radio La Red.

Although he admitted that the DNU changed much more than the word “neglect” and that the opposition’s proposal to try to vote as MPs also did not work, he said that if the directives had been different, may -be that the country could have had more vaccines.

“We never wanted to make a law so that no laboratory could be hired”, Yedlin asserted, who also revealed that “the model we had for discussion was the Pfizer model”.

Pfizer’s vaccine has two doses and is the only one approved for use in minors (EFE / EPA / MICHAEL REYNOLDS / File)

He even said that Pfizer Argentina never warned them that the law as it was about to be approved was not going to work. “Pfizer Argentina was convinced that the law was sufficient for what they were asking for: confidentiality, fraud, payment of compensation, etc. The one he said was not Pfizer from the United States, ”he explained.

However, he recalled that “the law was used to contract many other companies with which we were able to vaccinate the Argentines” and that Pfizer did not respect its deliveries in many Latin American countries.

“If you look at the number of doses of Pfizer that neighboring countries, like Chile and Uruguay, have received, they were very few because the laboratory was targeting its almost complete production first to the United States and to the United States. Europe. We must not carry anyone dead, ”said the MP.

Anyway, he pointed out that the vaccines “weren’t what we would have wanted because the labs we hired also had delivery problems.”

Finally, he said that Pfizer “hardened its position until the last minute despite the fact that the DNU is quite generous and the northern hemisphere is already fully vaccinated.”

After much negotiation, the government proposed a bill that protects the national state and meets Pfizer’s legal requirements. The key to the negotiation was in a nutshell technical of Article 4 of the Vaccines Act.

This article establishes that the executive power has the power to incorporate in contracts with public and private providers “Clauses fixing the conditions of the asset compensation in terms of compensation and other pecuniary claims relating to and in favor of those involved in the research, development, manufacture, supply and supply of vaccines, with the exception of those resulting from fraudulent maneuvers, malicious conduct or negligence on the part of the aforementioned subjects ”.

Finally, Pfizer accepted the new regulations established in the DNU and Negotiations to buy vaccines from the pharmaceutical company, which has already signed contracts with 116 countries, have already accelerated.

