Receiver Josh Gordon asks NFL to reinstate

Photograph taken in December 2018 showing NFL wide receiver Josh Gordon playing for the New England Patriots. EFE / CJ Gunther / Archives

New York (USA), July 3 (EFE) .- Veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon has sent his reinstatement request letter, addressed to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, and hopes to be with a team for training camp.

The above depending on the version from various sources.

The NFL has run random drug tests on Gordon for the past three months, and sources say he passed all tests, the source said.

The League suspended Gordon indefinitely in December 2019 for violating its drug addiction policies to improve performance.

This was Gordon’s sixth suspension since the 2013 season and his fifth for any form of illegal drug addiction.

Gordon was conditionally reinstated by the NFL in December 2020 and was set to train with the Seattle Seahawks for the final two weeks of the regular season before his reinstatement was canceled in January.

The same sources confirmed that Gordon suffered a setback in his recovery from drug addiction.

After his conditional reinstatement in the NFL was canceled, Gordon joined the American Football League Zappers in February to face former Cleveland Browns teammate Johnny Manziel.

Gordon’s return to football ended when the Zappers were eliminated in the playoffs.

Gordon, 30, signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks before last season. He would become a free agent if the NFL reinstated him.

Selected by Cleveland in the 2012 extra draft, Gordon has appeared in more than six games just once since the 2013 season.