Richard Donner, director of “Superman”, “Deadly Weapon” and “The Goonies” has passed away

Richard Donner, the prolific Hollywood director and producer whose credits include some of the most iconic films of the 1970s and 1980s, such as “Superman“,”The goonies“And the police saga of Mel Gibson and Danny Glover”,Deadly weaponHe died on Monday at the age of 91. The cause of his death has not been revealed. The news was confirmed by the director’s wife, the producer. Lauren Schuler.

The renowned filmmaker, born in the Bronx, began his career directing for television, titles that include “Route 66”, “The Rifleman”, “The Twilight Zone”, “The Man From UNCLE”, “Gilligan’s Island”, “Perry Mason” and “The Wild Wild West”. After his first feature film, the 1968 crime comedy “Salt pepper”, starring Sammy Davis Jr. and Peter Lawford, Donner went to the movies full time with “The profession” 1976.

Then he realized “Superman“From 1978, the film with Christophe prefect like the man of steel with Margot laughs Yes Gene Hackman. The blockbuster with a budget of around $ 55 million grossed more than $ 300 million worldwide.

For “Superman” (1978), producers Alexander and Ilya Salkind wanted to hire a name known as Robert Redford or Paul Newman, but Donner thought otherwise, claiming he couldn’t “believe it. [a esos actores] in ruffled tights, ”he recalls in an interview in 2006. He wanted a stranger. Casting director Lynn Stalmaster was blown away by Reeve and introduced him to the director. Donner said that “he knew instantly that Reeve could play the part. “

Donner was hired to direct “Superman II”, but after fights with executive producers Alexander Salkind and Ilya Salkind and producer Pierre Spengler, he was fired and replaced by Richard Lester, although he had already shot most of the film. scenes.

After his superhero phase, Donner was behind the camera in the classic adventure film “The goonies“And success”Deadly weapon”. In 1988, he directed “The ghosts strike back“With Bill Murray. His last film was “16 Streets” with Bruce Willis.

The director has made four films in the popular franchise that grossed $ 955 million worldwide. “I had always wanted to make an action movie but it was always just free action with very few characters,” he said in an interview. But when he read the script for the first Lethal Weapon (1987), he said, “Wow, that’s really good; that Shane Black is a great writer. “Donner brought Mel Gibson and Danny Glover together for a read,”and the rest of my life changed over the next 10 years.

Then he made two other films with Gibson: “Maverick” (1994) and “Conspiracy Theory (1997).

In addition to directing films, he has also been a producer of feature films, such as the debut film of “X Men“From Marvel or”Save Willy”. The world of comics and major television series has also been involved, particularly in the decade of 1960 Yes 1970.

To this we must also add cult films like “Ladyhawke“Starring a young Michelle Pfeifer, and the remake of the television series Maverick (1994) with Gibson and Jodie Foster.

