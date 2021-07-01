Rio police evict families from illegal settlements

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) – Police on Thursday began evicting several hundred homeless families from a newly established squatter settlement near Rio de Janeiro, an event that highlights the resurgence of poverty in Brazil during the pandemic.

Images broadcast on television showed residents blocking the entrance to the camp with bonfires and police hurling tear gas canisters at tents, as well as water from cannons. With the southern hemisphere in the heat of winter, the city was going through one of the coldest mornings on record.

The forced eviction in Itaguaí follows a court ruling in favor of the landowner, the state-owned company Petrobras. Residents have occupied the property since May and have named it “May First Refugee Camp”.

“They are cowards,” said angry resident Ana Paula de Oliveira, 27, in tears. “No one here is armed, nor is he a drug addict or a drug dealer … We just want to exercise our right to housing.”

Another woman appeared on Globo News TV channel to ask for help.

“I am a domestic worker,” the unidentified resident said in tears. “The woman fired me because of the pandemic. Please help me: I have nowhere to go, I have no family ”.

Favelas have sprung up in several Brazilian cities, reflecting increased poverty after the government slashed one of the world’s most generous pandemic welfare programs. This has left many people exposed to massive inflation and the country’s weak labor market still showing no signs of recovery.

According to the national statistics agency, some 14.8 million people were unemployed in the three-month period to April, or nearly 15% of the population. This equates to the level recorded in the first quarter of 2021, the highest since the start of this record in 2012.

The Rio de Janeiro Police Department said on its official Twitter account that the eviction was part of a legal process to reclaim the property, but so far it has not responded to questions about the number of families present. or if there were any injuries.

Petrobras said in a statement that, as per the court order, the company provided hand sanitizer and masks, and offered transportation to three nearby bus stations.

In the early afternoon, backhoes demolished the camp. Children could be seen removing their families’ few belongings from the square in front of police officers with batons standing guard.

A federal union of oil workers that helps families with donations issued a statement on Thursday condemning “the attitude of the Petrobras leadership and the violence of the police in the eviction of hundreds of families who have nowhere to stay to go”.

Associated Press reporter Diarlei Rodrigues contributed to this report.