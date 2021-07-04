Roglic will not take the injury victim exit

Photo of gadmin gadminJuly 4, 2021
2

Primoz Roglic. EFE / EPA / CHRISTOPHE PETIT-TESSON

Le Grand Bornand (France), July 4 (EFE) .- Slovenian Primoz Roglic, second in the last edition of the Tour de France, will not start the ninth stage due to the pain caused by the injuries he he suffered a fall in the third, his team reported.
The cyclist, third to last of the eighth stage with the finish line at Le Grand Bornand, did not recover from the injuries caused and completed more than 35 minutes, which placed him far from the general led by his compatriot Tadej Pogacar , without any options. .
The Slovenian rider suffered a serious crash in the third stage and had a disappointing time trial, his specialty, two days later.

Photo of gadmin gadminJuly 4, 2021
2
Photo of gadmin

gadmin

Related Articles

Former Nashville cop pleads guilty to murder

July 2, 2021

Insabi says to guarantee drug supply in Mexico, including oncology

July 2, 2021

Investigation into the “spontaneous” fire of a high-end Tesla in the United States

July 3, 2021

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Shows Promising Preliminary Signs Of Protection Against Delta Variant

July 2, 2021
Back to top button