Spain.- Accused of sexual assault on his youngest daughter in Peru, among the 28 fugitives arrested for police collaboration

Spain.- Accused of sexual assault on his youngest daughter in Peru, among the 28 fugitives arrested for police collaboration

01/09/2017 Image of the resources of the agents of the National Police. EUROPE SPAIN COMPANY

MADRID, 6 (EUROPA PRESS)

National police agents participated in the arrest of 28 fugitives claimed by Peru, including 22 in Spain, including a fugitive arrested in Albacete for a crime of rape of minors, who allegedly sexually assaulted his own six-year-old daughter.

In Spain, 22 people were arrested in Madrid (10), Barcelona (8), Las Palmas (2), Albacete and Almería, according to the detainee assessment was proposed by the national police in collaboration with the national police of Peru, in coordination with INTERPOL

The first information exchange work between the two police forces took place in 2019 and 2020, in order to locate several fugitives who could be on Peruvian territory, claimed by Spain.

Following this operation, which resulted in the arrest of more than twenty fugitives, the Spanish agents received, this year, via INTERPOL’s international police cooperation channels, a new list containing information on numerous fugitives. claimed by Peru and which, eventually, would be found in Spain.

The defendants had crimes such as sexual assault with carnal access on minors, abuse against sexual indemnity, international drug trafficking, membership of a criminal organization, forgery of documents and crimes against rights. minors, among others.

To do this, two officials of the INTERPOL OCN-Lima of the Peruvian National Police traveled to Madrid to participate in the last part of this operation, promoting the exchange of information live and collaborating in the first person in the various arrests.

Their presence also served to work on other pending cases of Spanish fugitives residing in Peru, establishing, for this, a joint task force which resulted in the arrest of six fugitives claimed by Spain for serious crimes.