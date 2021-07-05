Step by step, the images of the shocking demolition of the Champlain complex in Miami

Demolition began at 10:30 p.m. Miami local time (MARCO BELLO /) Pressed by the imminent arrival of Storm Elsa, Miami authorities decided to speed up the demolition. They carefully placed explosives in strategic places so that the tower fell on itself (MARCO BELLO /) The building began to tilt to the left in a few milliseconds Until the dust rose to prominence. aim is for rescuers to work in the area, the danger of an uncontrolled collapse made tasks very difficult (MARCO BELLO /) Authorities believe that the demolition will allow rescuers to access a wider swath of the remains (MARCO BELLO /) A few hours before the operation, the inhabitants of the area were warned. It was recommended to close all windows and block the air conditioners to protect against dust (MARCO BELLO /) For a few moments only dust was seen (MARCO BELLO /) Finally the tower turned into rubble (MARCO BELLO /) The general view of the area totally changed after the collapse (MARCO BELLO /)

Videos :

Photos: Reuters

Development…

KEEP READING:

They demolished the remains of the collapsed complex in Miami