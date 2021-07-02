Storm Elsa has become a Category 1 hurricane: threatening Cuba and Barbados and heading towards Miami

(Photo: RAMMB / NOAA / GOES-16)

Tropical Storm Elsa turned into a hurricane when it was located about 30 kilometers west-southwest of Barbados with maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour, the United States National Hurricane Center (CNH) reported on Friday.

According to the route planned for this climatic phenomenon, its course will lead it to impact Miami in the first days of next week. Before that, islands like Cuba, Puerto Rico and others in the Caribbean.

Authorities in Havana on Thursday warned of possible heavy and intense rains that would accompany Elsa, which is currently advancing in the Caribbean seas and, according to forecasts, could reach the eastern region of the island this weekend.

These conditions will gradually shift to the central and western regions of the Caribbean country, according to an “early warning notice” issued today by the Cuban Civil Defense, which calls on the population to pay attention to its directives and reports of the Institute of Meteorology. (Insmet).

The note recalls the complexity of the current epidemiological situation due to covid-19 and calls for clarifying the insurance plans provided to reduce the effects of natural disasters, which include evacuations, protection of economic resources, collection of agricultural products, as well as actions on increasing hydrometeorological monitoring, among others.

Alert in Puerto Rico

The US Coast Guard on Thursday established the X-ray alert for the ports of Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands due to the close passage of tropical storm Elsa towards the Caribbean region.

The X-Ray port alert, which still allows normal operations, is set when sustained winds of over 60 kilometers per hour are expected within 48 hours.

In turn, he asks that the “necessary precautions” be taken and “remain vigilant” to any weather forecast and trajectory of now called Hurricane Elsa..

During the x-ray state, port facilities are open to commercial traffic and all operations can continue as long as they remain in effect. The press release recalls that all commercial vessels over 500 tonnes must plan to leave port and that those who wish to remain in port should immediately contact the port authorities to present a safe mooring plan.

Coast Guard also advises pleasure craft to seek safe harbor and warns the maritime community to remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions as the storm approaches in eastern Caribbean waters.

Obviously, citizens are also advised to stay away from beaches as, as they remember, even the best swimmers can fall victim to the strong waves and back currents caused by hurricanes.

Development