The 4 key points of the DNU signed by Alberto Fernández to acquire the vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen

Vilma Ibarra, who accompanied the President in the process of preparing the DNU, and Carla Vizzotti, moderated a press conference to detail how Argentinian law will adapt to what laboratories are asking in the United States since this problem was the main obstacle to obtaining the doses, either through the purchase or the donation announced by Joe Biden.

In view of this, the legal and technical secretary clarified four key points that the DNU will contain and which will allow Argentina to acquire more vaccines. The first is the creation of a COVID-19 repair fund that will be used to pay compensation if a person is harmed by the application of the vaccine.

“There is a fund that responds and if it does not, it is the State that takes care of it. This fund is created for COVID vaccines, it exists in COVAX and in many countries, ”Ibarra said.

The second point, the official reported, is that “Neglect is removed as a presumed liability of those in charge of the development, supply and supply of vaccines. “ This is essential since the absence of the word “negligence” was what Pfizer was asking for in order to sign a contract with Argentina: “Given the fact that this is a liability assumption which is removed, the contracts to sign will establish in which the State receives the vaccines which are acquired according to or not ”.

The third is that in the vaccine law approved by Congress, the terms “fraudulent and malicious conduct” are replaced by “malicious conduct” this is the term that appears in the Civil and Commercial Code: “Reduce the problem to any malicious behavior and suppliers must respond,” Ibarra said.

The last point he referred to was the state property immunity and debt restructuring law will be replicated, protecting these assets: “We will exempt from immunity royalties collected exclusively by the federal state and private assets of the state, which were not provided for in any of the regulations that were issued by Congress for debt restructuring.”

“All sovereign assets that are established in the debt restructuring law established by Congress must remain sovereign because they make up the sovereignty of the Nation,” Ibarra concluded.

According to the official statement on the announcement this afternoon, the DNU simplifies negotiations with all laboratories and it is the result of a process of conversations and negotiations with those who provide the vaccines and they had declared the impossibility of hiring under the vaccine law published last year (27,573). As well as the decree establishes amendments to the law of 27 573 which regulates the acquisition of vaccines against COVID-19.

Before the investigation if there was a political use of the situation, Vilma Ibarra commented: “Political use no. I heard many say why the opposition bill was not passed yesterday in Congress and thank goodness it was not voted because if it was voted we could not hire. We must be responsible, because we are in a period of a pandemic, the situation is worrying because life and health are always at stake. Be careful”

“No member of the opposition was at the negotiating table. They can say ‘let’s get this word out’ or ‘let’s get this other out’ … We know it: we have worked with a lot of effort, reason, seriousness and rigor to be able to achieve results”Ibarra continued in this direction.

Before the consultation at a press conference on why this is solved by DNU, the legal and technical secretary declared: “Because the National Congress must treat by commission, wait for the days of publication, transmit them to the plenary, discuss them in general and in particular, communicate to the other chamber. The other chamber begins the treatment in committee and after this treatment in committee, the treatment continues. There are projects that take time to manage. It’s time for Congress. Congress shouldn’t react in times of pandemic when sometimes we have in ten days the cases that have risen ”.

“Why have so many decrees of necessity and urgency been published? Because infections do not follow parliamentary time. Pandemics do not follow parliamentary times, just as they do not follow territorial boundaries. We have an obligation to look after the interests of the state, the life and health of the people, which is why We issue a DNU to have a legal framework as quickly as possible and to have pediatric vaccines for children and adolescents as soon as possible.. This is one of our government’s top priorities, ”Ibarra concluded.

Ibarra insisted: “The president specifically asked us to move forward as much as possible in these conversations and bring them back as quickly as possible. That’s the reason. Seems to me if they can’t tell us something it’s a political advantage”.

Carla Vizzotti, in this regard, commented: “Pandemics Have No Legislative Timeline And Neither Do Opportunities. We are talking about very complex negotiations that take a lot of time and it is important not to simplify each step: negotiation, contracts, reception of vaccines, customs clearance, distribution, application, the time available until they reach the provinces up to what this applies. Maybe we fail to convey this complexity and everything seems simpler. We must communicate the complexity that this negotiation had within the framework of the confidentiality”.

“For families of children and adolescents under the age of 18, let them know that we are working to ensure that they receive the available vaccine as quickly as possible, as soon as possible. It is not real or incomplete to think that the only vaccine that might be available in Argentina in the medium term is a single. There are many. We are working with all providers ”, commented the Minister of Health on the stage of negotiations opened with the American laboratories under the new DNU.

News in development

