The 5 must-see photos of Luis “Potro” Caballero that sweep over Instagram

Luis “Potro” Caballero (@luis_acashore) has revolutionized networks in recent hours with the latest posts on his Instagram profile. The 5 stories and photography publications have achieved more than 320,527 interactions among their subscribers.

The most relevant messages are:

You will never be able to reach your destination, if you stop to throw stones at every barking dog … don’t worry about the people talking behind your back, they are suffering for what you have accomplished and they will never be able to achieve. And remember your colleagues NEVER START A FIGHT WITH UGLY PEOPLE, THEY WERE BORN WITH NOTHING TO LOSE!

Extremely happy and grateful to come back @guerrerosofmx !!! I feel strong and determined to give my all for my Lions team !!! I come renewed and with all the desires of the world !!! My intention at no time will be to divide the team as many think this will create a problem (Never come in with a bad attitude, it was only to ask for a fair solution which is a vote.) If people me support by voting for my rank of captain, I will be eternally grateful to you and I will assume with great responsibility this post which I have ardently sought. The captain isn’t always him or the best, neither the one who talks the most, nor the one who scores the most points, the captain is just the right person to represent the team (There will be people who don’t. not like and they are to his right) A captain is Very significant, it is not only the one who wears a ribbon and chooses “Head or cross” but it is the one who speaks on behalf of the whole team, the one with the greatest attitude and personality, the one who consoles his team in the worst moments. Let’s go for all the balls in this new season of Warriors 2021 !!!

When you connect the words, they stay !!! I present to you the new member of my family is called Neska !!!

The leopard print is our favorite color !!!!

FANTASTIC FOUR @jimenalongoria @gualycardenas @estefania_ahumada !!! Finally together !!!

Luis Alfredo Caballero Dussuauge was born in Mexico City on July 3, 1992. Better known as Luis “El Potro”, he first appeared onscreen when he was part of the reality TV show La Academia Bicentenario de TV Azteca.

However, he rose to fame when he appeared on the first season of the 2014 premiered reality show, Acapulco Shore. Years later, in 2018, Luis “El Potro” became the host of the Tinderella show on the U channel. In 2019, he was announced as a host of the morning show Tu Casa Tv. La same year, Luis made his debut in the world of music.