The Astros sink the Indians

CLEVELAND (AP) – Jake Odorizzi controlled the Cleveland hitters for six innings, Carlos Correa scored and the Astros didn’t miss a beat despite a pair of stellar losses in Saturday’s 3-2 win over the Indians, who lost for the fifth time in a row, their longest streak of the season.

Odorizzi (3-3), the winning pitcher, allowed one earned run and four hits. The right-hander has received just two touchdowns in the last 20 innings worked in his last four starts.

The Houston relievers box delivered despite its instability for much of the season. Ryne Stanek and Cristian Javier of the Dominican Republic each worked one end before Ryan Pressly pulled out the ninth at 1-2-3 to make 14 saves on 15 occasions.

Correa hit 16 home runs in the fourth against loser Eli Morgan (1-3) and Abraham Toro added his third as the Astros improved their record to 32-16 against teams under 0.500 or better.

Astros manager Dusty Baker rested second baseman José Altuve and outfielder Michael Brantley.

For the Astros, Cuban Yuli Gurriel 5-2; Puerto Rican Carlos Correa 2-2 with one goal and two offspring and Dominican Robel García 4-0.

For the Indians, the Venezuelan César Hernández 3-0; Dominican Amed Rosario 4-0, Puerto Rican Eddie Rosario 4-2 with two runs scored and Colombian Harold Ramírez 4-1 with one RBI.