The brutal attack of an MMA fighter on a drunk man in a bar: “I just defended myself”

MMA fighter attacked man in bar

This week the name of Joe schilling He appeared on major US sports portals after several testimonies that the mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter was involved in a bar fight. Although the protagonists of the event gave opposing versions of what happened, the viralization of a video from the night of the incident makes it clearer what happened.

The image shows a man, Justin Balboa, visibly affected by the effects of alcohol, wearing a shirt and tie, joking with some of the customers who were at their tables and with one of the waitresses. At one point, without realizing it, he runs into Schilling and after exchanging a few words the fighter hits him with two knockouts in the face.

The incident took place at a bar in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and police were forced to respond after an emergency call. As revealed by the TMZ site, Schilling, who until 2019 was with Bellator, one of the world’s largest MMA companies, told agents that Balboa has been bothering everyone for a long time and that they had already asked him to sit down. .. and calm down. In addition, assured that his beatings were in self-defense: “I was afraid for my life.

Video shows Balboa seemed to pose no danger to Schilling, but after an exchange of words the fighter didn’t hesitate and attacked him in the face with two lightning punches. “He is lucky that we are not dealing with a manslaughter case,” the lawyer said. Robert Solomon to the American information portal, which will file a complaint for assault.

The lawyer explained that the viralized recording collides with the version of the MMA fighter: “The video clearly shows a different story.” Moreover, he said that her client suffered a head trauma and facial injuries.

Schilling, 37, made an Instagram upload where he explained that the video only shows the end of a long night where Balboa assaulted multiple th He even made discriminatory remarks towards African Americans and towards one of the employees: “The boy was seriously offended but didn’t want to lose his job. As the night wore on this clown started looking at me and rapping any song while making eye contact with me. I’m like ‘what’s wrong with that idiot?’

After that the experienced fighter left the place to smoke a cigarette and when he got back what happened in the footage happened: “(Balboa) Shout, ‘HEY’, I turn around and he leans over me. does every day. ”Even Schilling several employees thanked him for hitting Balboa.

“As seen in the video when he leaned over me, I was afraid for my life and I just defended myself from the evil of this world“, He declared in his publication.

