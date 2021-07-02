The ECB warns of the risk of increasing indebtedness in the markets

View of the facade of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt (Germany). EFE / Ronald Wittek / Archives

Rome, Jul 2 (EFECOM) .- The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank (ECB), Andrea Enria, today warned of the “growing appetite for leverage” that the ‘We know of recent times about the risky credit markets and stocks, and said that they can pose a threat to financial stability.

“We need to be alert to the warning signs of increasing leverage, financial complexity and opacity that create the potential for a dangerous combination of risk factors. Banks are not alone behind these trends, but they seem to shape them through their risk management and their choice of commercial strategy, ”explained Enria by videoconference at the Università degli Studi di Napoli Federico II.

“Concrete signs of risk accumulation have been evident in the risky asset segments of leveraged debt and equity-linked derivatives, which deserve increased surveillance,” he added in his speech.

He indicated that in recent months “leveraged loans have been signed to attract companies with increasingly high levels of leverage, as evidenced by the outstanding debt of borrowers which is becoming an increasing multiple of their. earning capacity “.

“Thanks to government interventions, defaults on leveraged loans have remained lower than those observed during the great financial crisis. However, the underlying credit quality has deteriorated and corporate indebtedness has increased over the course of the period. of 2020, “he said.

“The leverage (…) is also evident in the equity market, where participants around the world have increased their exposure to intrinsically leveraged financial products, such as equity derivatives,” he said. he continued.

The President of the European Supervisory Council admitted that “the worst phase of the covid-19 pandemic appears to be over and consensus forecasts point to a strong and rapid economic rebound”.

He said the banks are “resilient and well capitalized”, and reiterated the message already announced by ECB President Christine Lagarde that the recommendation not to distribute dividends is expected to expire on September 30, given the better health evolution. and the economic crisis.

“We will return to our regular review of dividends and share buybacks, based on a careful forward-looking assessment of each bank’s individual capital planning. But we expect distribution plans to remain cautious,” he maintained.

The stimulus and moratorium policies endorsed by countries to mitigate the impact of the pandemic have prevented it from being reflected in the delinquent loan portfolios of banks and it will be noticed “when most of the emergency government aid is over. withdrawn “.

Therefore, “for the economy to withstand the last phase of this crisis and to be able to sustain itself while most support is withdrawn”, banks will need to maintain their focus on credit risk management and be “properly equipped to face the specificities of the current environment “.

He recalled that in July and December of last year, the European entity sent letters to bank managers “to stress the importance of accurately and proactively managing credit risk”, and that after the checks carried out, it was found that the majority “they have adjusted their credit risk controls” to the prudential expectations of the ECB but some show “substantial gaps that must be filled”.

“The early warning systems and procedures of some banks to assess borrowers’ repayment improbability rely too heavily on ineffective measures, outdated ratings and backward information,” he concluded. EFECOM

lsc / mr / ltm