The Milwaukee Bucks won against the Atlanta Hawks and became NBA Eastern Conference champions

milwaukee dollars was imposed on Atlanta Hawks for 118 to 107 and closed on Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA (4-2), face in the definition of the title to Phoenix Suns, the best of the division Where is. At the State Farm Arena in the city of Atlanta, the visiting team settled the lawsuit, with the following progression: 28-24, 47-43, 91-72 and 118-107.

In the Bucks, team led by DT Mike Budenholzer, the highest number was the eaves Khris Middleton, responsible for 32 points (6-12 in doubles, 4-10 in triplicate, 8-8 in free), 7 assists and 4 rebounds in the almost 41 minutes that he remained on the playing field.

Meanwhile, the perimeter Jrue Holidays, who will be a member of selected from the United States at the next Olympic Games in Tokyo, contributed 27 points, 9 rebounds, 9 goal assists and 4 digs, in 42 minutes. It should be noted that the power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who adopted Greek nationality, could not play for the winning quintet, due to an injury to one of your knees.

Among the Hawks, the striker reserves Cam Reddish contributed with 21 points and 3 rebounds, while the Serbian escort Bogdan Bogdanovic I note 20 units, gave 3 assists and collected 3 balls, according to the official competition website.

milwaukee dollars will be measured against Phoenix Suns (who beat the Los Angeles Clippers 4-2 in the Western Finals) at the Arena in Phoenix, Ariz., next Tuesday.

The Suns have become champions of the Western Conference after overcoming by 130-103 at Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles and seal the series 4-2. This game ceased to be even when the base figure emerged Chris Paul with their hierarchy and their experience, unbalancing by adding 41 points (9-16 in doubles, 7-8 in triples and 2-3 in free), eight assists, four rebounds, becoming the 11th best assistant of the NBA Playoffs, after breaking the mark of Michael jordan with 1,023 passes, remaining at 17 from Kobe Bryant’s mark, tenth on the list.

The Clippers, who have never been able to conceal the absence of Kawhi Leonard, due to a right knee injury suffered in the semi-final against Utah Jazz, they were still far away on the dashboard. Georges paul, with very little, was one of the redeemable with 21 units and nine rebounds, while Marcus Morris was the top scorer with 26 points and nine rebounds.

Those from Phoenix, who have never won the title of NBA, they will argue like that his first finals since the 1992-1993 season, in which with Charles barley before they fell before the Chicago Bulls by Michael Jordan.

The set led by Monty William eliminated the defending champions in the first round, the Los Angeles Lakers of James lebron (4-1), then swept the denver nuggets, of Facundo Campazzo, in the Western semifinals (4-0).

The Suns were the second-best team in the entire league during the regular season, with a balance of 51 wins and 21 losses, and they were only left behind the Utah Jazz (52-20).

