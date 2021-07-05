“The objective is to help Mas to finish on the podium”, says ‘Supermán’ López

Colombian cyclist Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López had a horrible first week of the Tour, with three crashes and no possibility of fighting for the general, so on Monday, the first day of rest, he admitted that his goal in this La continuation of the race “it is to help (Enric) Mas to finish on the podium”.

“I came here to share leadership with Enric and for the road to put each of us in our place. Now he’s the one who has the opportunity to finish on the podium and the team’s objective is the general classification, so if we recover, we’ll try to give him a hand ”, declared the Colombian cyclist at a press conference.

“Supermán” spoke of the conditions that occurred during the first week of the race, during which he suffered three falls, the last of them in Saturday’s stage, which prevented him from being in the lead on Sunday, ending in Tignes, in the Alps: “It is difficult after a fall to feel good on a day like yesterday (Sunday) with very cold, rain, hard from start to finish.

“I swear in my life I never had such a bad day as yesterday because I was about to miss the time limit,” added López, who crossed the finish line more than 34 minutes from the winner of the stage, the Australian Ben O’Connor.

“This is the first time in my life that I find myself in this situation, because I always tend to be with the riders in front, that I waste little time and never do ‘grupeta’, added the Colombian, who admitted to having no more personal goals in this Tour: “We are totally out of action and the only illusion is that we have Enric in the privileged positions to continue fighting for the podium.”

Given his current form, it is difficult to think that López could win a stage, especially on Wednesday, with a double climb to Mont Ventoux, of which he was one of the favorites, due to his condition as a climber and especially after having won the Mont Défis Ventoux Dénivelé at the beginning of June.

The Movistar rider does not rule out going on an escapade, but rather than looking for stage victory, it will be a question of “staying in front in case Enric needs me to make the connection”.

pgcd / iga