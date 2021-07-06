The real reason for the fire in the Gulf of Mexico, according to Pemex

The real reason for the fire in the Gulf of Mexico, according to Pemex

Fire in the Ixtoc-I well (Photo: National Center for Disaster Reduction).

Mexican Oil (PEMEX), a national parastatal, said after the recently captured fire in the Gulf of Mexico, there were the recent lightning storms that hit the region.

Through a press release, they assured that, according to the weather reports of July 2, 2021, they had had a thunderstorm with rain in the area of ​​the platforms of the asset. Ku.

The above, they assured, caused the pneumatic pump gas turbocharging equipment necessary for the production of wells.

On the other hand, they pointed out that a leak was detected in the line of the pneumatic pump of 12 which feeds the wells of Ku-C platform; the gas outside the pipeline has migrated from the seabed to the surface and given the electric shocks and heavy rain, the fire broke out on the surface of the sea.

The platform is owned by full production Ku Maloob Zaap (Photo: Facebook video screenshot “Faustino Suárez”).

In view of this, the emergency services of Pemex acted immediately and in about five hours they managed to put out the fire completely when closing the underwater valve and inject nitrogen into the pipeline.

In addition, they indicated that during the events no oil spill was recorded thanks to the immediate actions to control the fire that appeared on the surface of the sea, which in turn avoided great environmental damage.

“PEMEX has started with the final repair program for the affected pneumatic pump line and is performing the analysis to identify the root cause of the gas leak in the pipeline,” they said.

Information under development …