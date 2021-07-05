They demolished the remains of the collapsed complex in Miami

General view this Thursday of the work on the Champlain Towers South building, which collapsed last week, in Surfside (Florida, USA). EFE / Cristóbal Herrera

The remains of the Champlain Towers complex in Miami have just been demolished by local authorities as announced in recent hours.

The demolition plan used small, strategically placed detonations, using a technique known as “energy demolition” which also relies on the force of gravity to bring down the building.