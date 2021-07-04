They evacuated a building in Miami after discovering structural problems

An apartment building in Miami Beach was evacuated on Saturday night after structural problems were discovered.US media reported.

The three-story, 24-unit building is located at 1619 Lenox Avenue. According to Infobae, residents of the property were out on the street.

Miami firefighters responded to a call around 7:30 p.m.., in which they reported that the property was being evacuated.

An inspector discovered a failure in the flooring system of this unit, as well as an “excessive deflection in an exterior wall”local media reported.

News in development …