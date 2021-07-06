They found new bodies in the rubble of the Miami collapse and the death toll rose to 32

Following the demolition of the building on Sunday, rescuers were hoping to get a better idea of ​​any voids that might exist in the rubble. (Miami-Dade Fire Department via REUTERS)

The discovery of four other victims in the rubble of the collapsed building in Miami brought the death toll to 32 on Tuesday., at a time when renewed research efforts are threatened by the arrival of Storm Elsa in Florida.

Miami-Dade Deputy Fire Marshal, Steep Jadallah, announced the new death toll to family members during a closed-door morning briefing on Tuesday, according to a video posted on social media. He said rescuers also located other human remains. and they have already deleted 2.5 million kilos of rubble.

Rescue tasks in the residential building Champlain Tours South after the June 24 collapse at Surfside accelerated as Tropical Storm Elsa nears the state. Strong winds of 20 mph (32 km / h) with stronger gusts blew through the area as gray clouds from Elsa’s outer bands swirled above. Rain bands were expected in Surfside when Elsa strengthened with the potential to become a hurricane again before making landfall somewhere between Tampa Bay and Big Bend from Florida and through northern Florida.

Jadallah said there was a two hours late early Tuesday morning due to lightning. On Monday, the lightning caused by the approaching storm had already forced the crews to suspend the search for the victims. and a garage in the rubble was filled with water, authorities said.

Rescuers have already removed 2.5 million kilos of debris. (Miami Dade Fire Department / REUTERS)

On the site of the collapsed building on Tuesday morning, power saws and backhoes as workers wearing yellow helmets and blue overalls searched the rubble during the thirteenth day.

On Sunday, Rescuers received a boost when the remaining unstable part of the building was demolished. The demolition, triggered by the fear that the structure could fall, allowed lifeguards to enter previously inaccessible places, including rooms where people would have slept at the time of the disaster, authorities said.

“The site is busier and more active now than I’ve seen it since we started, now that the damaged building has collapsed.”Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said Monday, adding that heavy equipment could now move freely around the site.

The site of the collapse seen from the sea. (AP Photo / Lynne Sladky)

“We continue to focus on our main mission, which is to leave no stone unturned and find as many people as possible and help provide answers to family and loved ones or give them closure,” said the captain. Ignatius Carroll for the Miami fire department.

Chances “almost zero”

No one has been saved alive since the first hours after the collapse. An Israeli rescue worker said the chances of finding survivors were “almost nil”.

“We try to be optimistic but we are also realistic”said Golan Vach, an expert from one of the Israeli teams there.

At the site of the collapsed building Tuesday morning, power saws and backhoes were heard as workers wearing yellow helmets and blue overalls searched the debris (Miami Dade Fire Department / REUTERS)

“The circumstances we have seen are too difficult to say, professionally, that we think we have a good chance of finding someone alive.”added.

Of the 32 deaths, 26 were identified. The latest is the wedding of Ingrid Ainsworth, 66, and Tzvi Ainsworth, 68, who had lived in Australia for 20 years.

Among the missing are dozens of Latin Americans from countries like Argentina, Colombia, Paraguay, Chile and Uruguay.

The causes of the collapse have not yet been determined, but several investigations are underway.

A 2018 report released by city officials revealed fears of “Major structural damage” to the complexFrom the concrete slab under the pool terrace to the columns and beams of the parking lot.

There are also several legal proceedings brought by people seeking redress for damage to the neighborhood community.

