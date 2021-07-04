They host a stranded man in their home: “Until they let him return to Argentina, he will be part of our family”

The Argentines greeted Alejandro, stranded, and cooked Argentinian empanadas on the first night of their stay.

Alejandro Zacarias (28) is a chef and was born in Corrientes. He has always loved gastronomy, which is why since the age of 21 he has traveled the world cooking for renowned restaurants. In 2020, months before the pandemic, he received an offer he couldn’t refuse: work in Canada.

He did not hesitate and left. The contract was for two years. He never imagined that during all this time the world was going to be upset by the arrival of the coronavirus.

On the verge of ending his work stint in February 2021, Zacarías bought a plane ticket home. “He had an appointment on June 27 with United, with the air route that went through Dallas then Buenos Aires,” he said. Infobae.

With his feet in the North American airport, he suddenly discovered the flight restrictions imposed by the Argentine government.

The new decree signed by President Fernández reduced the number of passengers entering from abroad from 2,000 to 600 per day. “What fault do I have to have left the country two years ago”, he wondered. However, he was stuck.

Ale working in Canada, at the Original Meals restaurant

At the airline counter They suggested taking a flight to Miami, where the frequency of flights to Buenos Aires is higher. That’s what he did. “They gave me options of destination, even though they advised me to solve my problem at the airport, because there is always someone who does not show up and a seat becomes available,” says- he.

Alejandro was flying with all his travels: “I have four suitcases, which also makes it difficult to find a place. Once in Miami, they told him he only had one flight for July 4th. “I decided to book accommodation until that date, knowing almost with certainty that I would not be able to go home that day.” This prophecy having been fulfilled, they rescheduled its flight for mid-July.

Meanwhile, in Deerfield Beach, outside of Miami, Natalia (40 years old) and Martin (45 years old) Echevarría, an Argentine expatriate couple since 2018, they took note of the situation of stranded people affected by national measures. “We follow the news of the closures from day to day, it touched us closely because they are compatriots, it’s terrible to see how people are left adrift,” he says. Infobae.

In social networks I saw the initiative of the ticket search engine Turismocity, which proposed to connect volunteers in the harbor with accommodation. “A friend passed it to me and I wanted to help him. I asked Martin that he seemed to be receiving a stranger, because he gave us a certain suspicion. He told me to do it…. », He says.

Zacarias, meanwhile, posted his story in the comments. And he got a quick response.

When Natalia read it, she was moved. “It has been two years since he saw his mother waiting for him in Corrientes, she did not go for tourism, she is someone who wants to come back and cannot. Neither the signed affidavit … “, he laments.

After a while, he received the communication from Natalia. In a few hours he arrived by train.

The conduct of the meeting at the initiative of the company

Natalia, her husband Martin and their dog Thor were waiting for her in Deerfield. “I have an office-bedroom that I prepare with an inflatable mattress to make it comfortable,” explains the owner of the house.

“When you live abroad you desperately need a bit of your own culture. You also see an Argentinian and you want to help him, because he is now part of our family,” Nati explains.

It is the fourth night that he rests at the Echevarrías. They joined the family dynamic, they went out for a walk with the dog, they went to play basketball, and this weekend they plan to go to a food fair. “They are great hosts, super nice,” says Ale.

Natalia doesn’t like to cook and Ale is a chef, so the first night he made them homemade Argentinian empanadas. “We shared this photo on social media and it was very applauded. I think if you can lend a hand, you should. Today for you, tomorrow for me, ”says Natalia.

Ale, Nati and Thor

Although he is comfortable with the Echeverría, Alejandro does not give up his attempt to return home soon. “I spoke with the local consulate, also with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, so far I have not received an answer. I was lucky to have a place, others were in worse conditions with health problems, or without financial resources He admits.

And he continues: “Although they told me I could stay indefinitely, I am looking for other accommodation so as not to disturb them.”

As your story unfolds Ale, Martin, Nati and Thor are enjoying the northern hemisphere summer, now with a little Argentinian flavor.

The travel agency, for its part, assured that more than 70 people have offered asylum to Argentines stranded in different parts of the world.

