“They will get justice”: AMLO assured that he will deal with the historic debt he owes to Cananea

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said he owed a historic debt to the people of Cananea, and assured that his government proposes to settle the long-standing labor disputes, to reach an agreement between the workers and employers, mainly in the mining sector. .

“They clashed for a long time, but we will try, we will seek to reach general agreement on labor issues “, said the Mexican president.

López Obrador stressed that “it seems like a utopia” but that they will “try” to resolve old labor disputes.

“The first thing is to deal with labor disputes, and that we propose to help in the disputes that the parties have, to reach an agreement between all, it’s like a utopia, because they have been facing since a long time, but we will try, we will seek to reach a general agreement on the labor issues, and that is why we also invite Dr Olga Sánchez Cordero, Secretary of the Interior, to help us with all the questions in pending, all ongoing trials, that they be reviewed and that whoever is right has the right, without influencing, that is what we are proposing ”, he stressed.

The president recalled that the Mexican state owes a historic debt to Cananea, because it was there that the Mexican Revolution, the first workers’ movement of the 20th century, began.

“We owe a historic debt to Cananea, and we could not turn our backs on these people, because that would turn our backs on history, on those who in other times fought for justice for equality for freedom and we have inherited a better country than the one they lived, Cananea is part of a revolutionary process, it is a precursor workers movement, initiator of the Mexican Revolution, the first social revolution in the world in the 19th century , early twentieth century, that is why we must remember history.

The technocrats, the academics who were trained to justify the so-called neoliberal model recommended the end of history, they wanted to remove even the right to memory, that we no longer think of the past, that it was anachronistic that ‘you had to think about the future, but those who don’t know where they came from will hardly know where they are going, ”said López Obrador.

Information under development.