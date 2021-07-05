Tunisian Jabeur becomes first Arab tennis player to reach Wimbledon quarter-finals

Tunisian Jabeur becomes first Arab tennis player to reach Wimbledon quarter-finals

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) – Tunisian Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to reach the quarter-finals at Wimbledon on Monday, beating seventh seed Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-1 and 6-1.

Jabeur lost four games in a row to abandon the opening set on track two, but responded sensational to overtake last year’s Roland Garros champion.

The 26-year-old beat three Grand Slam champions in her lead over London turf, knocking out five-time Wimbledon winner Venus Williams and Spain’s Garbiñe Muguruza during her campaign.

The Tunisian will be looking to achieve her best Grand Slam result, having reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in 2020.

Jabeur, who became the first Arab woman to win a WTA title on Birmingham grass ahead of Wimbledon, will now face second-seeded Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.

For her part, Sabalenka beat Elena Rybakina 6-3, 4-6 and 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

In another match of the day, Czech Karolina Pliskova beat Russian Liudmila Samsonova 6-2, 6-3. (Report by Martyn Herman. Editing in Spanish by Javier Leira)