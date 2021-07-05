UN: Venezuelan forces continue their killings and torture

CARACAS (AP) – Venezuelan security forces carried out fewer extrajudicial killings from June 2020 to April this year, a United Nations report revealed on Monday, but accused them of maintaining a continuing pattern of torture or cruel treatment of disappearances forced and solitary confinement.

The report of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights called on the government of President Nicolás Maduro to cease the excessive use of force during protests, to disarm pro-government armed civilian groups and to ensure effective investigations and independent on all deaths at the hands of the security forces.

“Accountability remains essential to prevent and remedy human rights violations and strengthen the rule of law,” said the report, which runs from June 1, 2020 to April 30. “Protecting and expanding civic space is essential for strengthening democracy, fostering inclusive dialogue and addressing the root causes of current challenges. “

In response, the Maduro government issued a statement rejecting the “spurious content” of the report. He accused the UN agency of basing its study on “a handful of alleged human rights violations” with the aim of destabilizing Venezuela.

“This report is the result of a resolution promoted by a small group of governments with serious domestic situations of human rights violations, which conspired to satisfy the policy of ‘regime change’ promoted by the United States.” against Venezuela, the Venezuelan foreign ministry said. in the letter.

The UN agency documented 17 killings allegedly linked to the security forces, 16 of which took place during security operations in areas with high rates of violence and crime, and one more during a demonstration . The document did not provide figures on extrajudicial executions in previous years.

In most cases, the report notes, the perpetrators broke into the homes of the victims, mostly young men or minors in poor communities.

Witnesses described how elements of the security forces threatened them with death, beat them or dragged them by the hair. According to the report, officers manipulated evidence or removed the bodies from the homes of the victims.

“These events continue to have serious effects on communities, as they instill fear in the population, generate mistrust of law enforcement, further marginalize poor communities and cause displacement,” said The report.

It also documents nine cases of people whose fate was unknown to their relatives and lawyers at the time of their arrest. The agency claims to have received reports of people beaten, electrocuted, raped or threatened with rape by officers.

The agency said it was not aware of actions taken by the National Commission for the Prevention of Torture, which is part of the Ombudsman’s Office and is headed by officials close to the government. Critics claim that the ombudsperson’s office turns a blind eye when reports of human rights violations come to light.

The report acknowledges the police reform Maduro ordered last April and the implementation of training for security forces on human rights and the use of force. The reform, which Maduro has said he wants to implement within six months, creates an opportunity to strengthen the supervision and investigation of the security forces, the UN agency said. However, the proposed reforms do not always materialize in Venezuela.

The report accuses the Maduro government of continuing to restrict freedom of expression, even hampering the work of civil organizations and the media through regulatory and administrative actions, including criminal prosecution.

The agency recorded nearly 100 incidents involving human rights activists, journalists and union leaders, including two killings and six other acts of violence.

Javier Tarazona, director of the non-profit human rights group FundaRedes, was arrested on Friday after reporting to authorities he was being harassed by national intelligence officials. Two other activists of the organization were also arrested.

The UN report pointed out that the sanctions add to the problems of Venezuela, which is mired in a deep political, social and economic crisis attributed to the collapse in oil prices and two decades of mismanagement by socialist governments. The country has been in recession for years. Millions of people live in poverty due to high food prices, low wages and hyperinflation.

Under President Donald Trump’s administration, the United States imposed heavy sanctions in an attempt to isolate Maduro. These restrictions have made it difficult for Venezuela to develop and sell or transport crude, the backbone of its economy. The European Union has also imposed sanctions.

___

Rueda reported from Caracas and García Cano from Mexico City.