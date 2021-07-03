Until July 21, Cali will have a peak and an identification and a ban

Due to the high number of infections by covid-19 and the occupation of intensive care units (ICU), the town hall of Cali issued a decree in which it established that since last Friday, July 2 and until July 21, in the city the measures of peak and cédula and dry law will prevail.

Thus, according to the mayor of Cali, the peak and the cédula will work as follows in the city: On days ending in an even number, people with IDs ending in an even number will be able to leave, while on odd days, only those with an ID card ending in an odd number will be able to leave .

It must be remembered that peak and hourly measurement only applies to enter the establishments where the purchase and payment of goods and services, the sale of retail and wholesale products, banking, financial, notarial services and service to citizens in public entities are carried out.

“The ‘pico y cédula’ returns with a special incentive because those vaccinated are exempt from it, and this is done so that the Caleños continue to be vaccinated against the virus. “, informed the legal officer of the town hall of Cali, María del Pilar Cano.

Therefore, Keep in mind that to be exempt from the peak and identity document you will have to present your vaccination record against covid-19.

The Cali mayor’s office also announced that the city will also govern the DRY law, from 1:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. each day, a measure that will apply to the same dates as the peak and the ID.

The decree issued by the entity also maintains the restriction of public or private events involving crowds and also limits the opening hours of commercial establishments until 1 a.m.

“We also regulate the operation of all establishments and business premises that can operate until one in the morning. Thus, we intend to unify all these schedules to ensure that there is less mobility during these schedules and that the contagion spreads. Cano said.

In terms of capacity, the decree established that, for the equipment of shopping centers and other large surfaces, this cannot exceed 50%, while in terms of transport, Only up to 70% occupancy will be allowed in vehicles, in order to guarantee the mobility of citizens.

remember that During the operation of these measures, according to the town hall of Cali, the city will remain on hospital red alert.

Here is the panorama of covid-19 infections in Valle del Cauca

Reference image. As of July 2, 2021, Cali already had 225,703 cumulative cases of covid-19. Photo: AFP.

The latest report released by the Valle del Cauca Health Secretariat said that as of July 2, the department had reported 2,727 positive cases of covid-19 that day, reaching a cumulative number of 333,713 confirmed infections so far in the pandemic.

The report also states that to date 8,442 people have been admitted to an intensive care unit, a further 297,810 have recovered from the disease, while 10,317 lost their lives to the virus.

As of July 2, the municipalities with the most confirmed cases in the Valle del Cauca are: Cali, with 225,703; Palmira, with 19,145; Tuluá, with 12,565; Buga, with 9,262; Cartago, with 9,149, and Buenaventura, with 8,885.

Regarding vaccination figures, the same entity indicated that on July 1, out of the 2,211,575 vaccines received by the department, have already been applied 1,759,605 doses, Cali being the city with the most applied organic products: 1,077,262.

