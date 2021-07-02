US leaves Bagram, its largest base in Afghanistan

View of the US military base at Bagram, near Kabul (Afghanistan). EFE / Jawad Jalali / Archives

Washington, Jul 2 (EFE) .- El ejército de Estados Unidos ha desocupado Bagram, su aeródromo más important en Afganistán, según explicaron a The Washington Post tres funcionarios del área de defensa, quienes subrayaron que el Pentágono espera completar su retirada del pa A few days.

The departure from Bagram air base, some 70 kilometers north of Kabul, ends the American military presence on the most important airfield in Afghanistan, which has lasted for more than 20 years.

The facility has long been used to launch attack planes against the Taliban and other jihadist groups and has become the headquarters of US special operations troops in this conflict.

According to the Post, one of the defense officers said that Army General Austin “Scott” Miller, the commander-in-chief of the United States for nearly three years, remains in command and retains the ability to protect the United States. US troops while continuing the withdrawal.

The newspaper assured that all sources confirmed this decision taken by the American network Fox, although they spoke anonymously.

The military is expected to complete its withdrawal within days, following an order from President Joe Biden issued last April to end US involvement in the war in Afghanistan.

More than 2,400 American soldiers have died in 20 years of fighting and 20,000 have been wounded. Some 47,245 civilians have also died, along with tens of thousands of members of the Afghan security forces, the newspaper said.

U.S. officials have even considered keeping Bagram open longer, as the Taliban continue an offensive that has surrounded many provincial capitals. But the Biden administration has decided to continue with its withdrawal plan.

The war in Afghanistan, the longest in US history, began in October 2001 with a mission to track down Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, the “mastermind” of the September 11 attacks and who ‘he died in a US operation in Pakistan in 2011.