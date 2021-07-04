Vaccination of staff of private companies has already started in Bogotá

Beginning of vaccination of employees of private organizations in Colombia. It is mainly people between the ages of 20 and 30 who have benefited from it. / And me

The National Association of Businessmen of Colombia (Andi) confirmed this Sunday, July 4 the start of the ‘Companies for Vaccination’ program, with which the private sector seeks to move forward by immunizing employees and their families against covid-19. The first vaccine was applied at the Cafam Convention Center in Bogotá.

It should be remembered that in this first stage of the program we are trying to vaccinate, with doses from the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac, 1,250,000 employees of at least 5,900 companies belonging to 32 unions across the country, with what Andi said would be the world’s first corporate mass vaccination program.

In this regard, the President of the Association, Bruce MacMaster, stated that “in this program from SMEs to large solidarity companies to speed up the National Vaccination Plan and the ability to obtain immunity to face this great challenge posed by Covid-19 ″.

Likewise, the union leader noted that “this is the strongest public-private alliance that has been achieved in the history of Colombia, where the national government has made the entire mechanism available. for the acquisition of vaccines and companies more than 285,000 million dollars to reach Colombian homes ”.

According to Andi, the vaccination process started in Cafam with employees of the Movistar company, but it will be extended to the Colombian capital with at least 200,000 employees They can also visit the Compensar and Colsubsidio vaccination points.

Lady Sandoval, vaccination manager at IPS Cafam, explained in this regard that the said organization was able “to receive 46,000 vaccines which were delivered to our distribution center. The transfer to Cafam Floresta started gradually, according to the schedule we have programmed. We plan to serve over a thousand people between Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday ”.

These thousands of workers are said to be direct and indirect employees of the aforementioned telecommunications company. These will be monitored, at least in said IPS, the beneficiaries for Bavaria and Sura, from next Tuesday July 6.

On the other hand, we know that Compensate received doses to vaccinate 83,000 other workers from at least 900 companies from the Colombian capital, which would leave 71,000 remaining organic products that should correspond to Colsubsidio.

In addition, Andi recalled that the strategy will also be present through other compensation funds and IPS in the Valle del Cauca, Santander, Eje Cafetero, Llanos, Cundinamarca, Antioquia, Caribbean region, Huila, Cauca, Nariño, Chocó, San Andrés and Providencia, Putumayo and Amazonas.

What is wanted, said Carlos Jurado, director of Andi’s pharmaceutical chamber, is “be able to cover a larger part of the population than did the National Vaccination Plan and take care of this population which was going to have to wait at a later stage ”.

It should therefore be noted that, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, on July 3 at midnight, a total of 19,115,730 covid-19 vaccines have been applied in the country. Of these, 7,213,682 correspond to second doses, while another 223,184 are from Janssen’s single-dose formula. With that, we are talking about a total of 7,436,866 people who have already completed their vaccination schedule.

