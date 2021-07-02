Venezuela: NGO denounces detection of human rights activists

CARACAS (AP) – Venezuelan security forces arrested four activists from the non-governmental human rights group FundaREDES, including its director Javier Tarazona, denounced the organization on Friday.

The arrest came the same day after the head of FundaREDES “went to the prosecutor’s office in Coro, Falcón state, to denounce that he was the victim of harassment and persecution by police officers. Polifalcón (local police), Sebin (Bolivarian National Intelligence Service) and unidentified subjects, ”FundaREDES said on its Twitter account.

Along with Tarazona, “FundaRedes activists Rafael Tarazona and Omar García, and Yhonny Romero, director of Mayday Confavifd, were arrested; who accompanied in the training activities that took place in communities’ of the western state of Falcón, added the NGO in another tweet.

Venezuela’s attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the arrests.

The arrests were recorded two days after FundaREDES denounced at a press conference in Caracas the alleged links of officials in President Nicolás Maduro’s government with illegal armed groups in Colombia.

FundaREDES was among the first to report the massive displacement of people from Venezuela to Colombia in search of protection due to clashes that, since March 21, have been carried out by Venezuelan security forces and a Colombian armed group in the ‘State of Apure, on the border with Colombia. .

The NGO also stressed that agents of various Venezuelan security forces are responsible for “extrajudicial killings of civilians” during the fighting. The clashes started in the municipality of José Antonio Páez in the state of Apure and lasted for several months.

During the fighting, the Venezuelan authorities refused to identify the armed groups they faced, and their brief reports were published late and late, including the deaths of 16 soldiers and at least nine “terrorists”.

Also late, the Maduro government made public the kidnapping of eight soldiers in the clashes four days after confirming to the International Committee of the Red Cross on May 11 that it had received a letter signed by a struggling Colombian rebel group. against the Armed Forces of Venezuela since March and in which their leaders expressed that they were trying to find a way to hand them over to human rights groups.

Venezuelan authorities confirmed on May 31 that the eight soldiers had been rescued, without mentioning the details of the recovery operation or the armed group holding them.

The Colombian government has repeatedly stressed that Venezuela is home to guerrillas from the National Liberation Army (ELN) and dissidents from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in its territory. The Venezuelan government has rejected these allegations.