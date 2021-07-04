Verstappen won the Austrian Formula 1 GP from start to finish and confirmed his leadership in the championship

Max Verstappen started first and leads the race in Austria (REUTERS / Leonhard Foeger)

Dutch Max verstappen (Red Bull), leader of the Formula 1 World Cup, leads the Austrian Grand Prix, It is played on his team’s circuit and is the ninth round of the season. The Dutchman got off to a good start and kept the top spot. They escorted him to the departure English Lando Norris (McLaren), the Mexican Sergio Perez (Red bull) and English Lewis hamilton (Mercedes).

In the first round, there was an error of Esteban Ocon (Alpine) after a touch with Italian Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo). The race was neutralized and on restart Checo Pérez fought for second position with Norris. The Aztec came out and when he reached a right turn he stepped on the leca bed and fell in tenth place.

The third position was inherited by Hamilton, who briefly lost his place with his teammate, Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), which he passed after a few meters.

At Turn 21, Hamilton noticed Norris, who also received five-second penalty for Pérez’s maneuver. Faced with this measure which harmed the McLaren driver, from the Mercedes box they asked Bottas (fourth) to maintain a calm pace to take care of the tires.

On lap 32, Hamilton stopped to change tires. He put on hard tires and it was a good job for his team as the seven-time world champion was able to get back on track in second position.

On the next lap, it was Verstappen who made his stop and also put on hard tires and the strategy is to achieve the same until the end of the race.

At the 41st turn, Pérez fought for eighth place with Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and the stewards felt that the Mexican had left him with no idea of ​​the Monegasque and they sanctioned him with five seconds. Then Leclec left for the overtaking of Pérez, but he could not realize it and the competition authorities considered that the Aztec was at fault and applied an additional five seconds of penalty.

Hamilton later got complicated and even crossed the first corner. His tires did not resist and the Englishman had to make a second pit stop, on lap 54 where he put on hard tires. He was fourth behind Norris, Bottas and strong pointer Verstappen.

Go ahead, Verstappen was 27 seconds ahead and the difference allowed him to make a second stop to put on new tires (he put on hard rubber) and try to set the lap record and get the extra point. The Dutchman is back on track and keeps the lead.

WORLD RANKING (TOP 5):

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 156 points

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 138 points

Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) 96 points

Lando Norris (McLaren) 86 points

Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 74 points

