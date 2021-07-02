Video | In a herd and intimidating with knives, this is how the ‘Socios Milenios’ gang flew into central Bogotá

Like a starving pack, the “Socios Milenios” gang attacked en masse and intimidated their victims with knives to steal them in the historic center of Bogotá. This was demonstrated in some of the videos that the Attorney General’s office presented to a judge tasked with ensuring the legalization of the capture of indicated members of the criminal structure.

“With the support of the Sijín, 8 people were prosecuted, thus impacting the criminal group ‘Socios Milenios’. This network was dedicated to the theft of persons in the form of robbery in Mariposa Square in the San Victorino sector in central Bogotá “reported José Manuel Martínez Malaver, the director of the Bogotá section of the prosecutor’s office.

According to the investigative body, the gang was singled out for commit 20 thefts, for which they were charged with the crimes of aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony.

“Apparently, these people used sharp weapons to grab valuables from their victims. The defendants are said to be involved in at least 20 criminal events for an amount of 90 million pesos “added Martinez.

After presenting the evidence, a judge sheltered the designated gang members with a security measure in a prison.

The accused, who did not accept the charges, They have been identified as Adrián Bustamante, José Antonio Hernández López, Fabio Nelson Forero Sierra, Luis Andrés García Cordón and Jhasser David Gutiérrez Rodríguez; as well as foreign citizens Darwin Andrés España Araca, Luis Alberto García Tremaria and Fredy Suárez Polanco.

