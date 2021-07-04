Video: Ospina and Messi, a 12-year rivalry that will continue in the semi-finals of the Copa America

The two will meet in the match between Colombia and Argentina valid for date 8 of the qualifying rounds for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Photo: Archive

Tuesday July 6, almost an exact month after having played the eighth date of the qualifiers towards Qatar 2022, the Colombian and Argentinian teams will meet for the semi-final of the Copa America. The Habs will reach this stage after beating Uruguay on penalties, while the Albiceleste will do so after beating Ecuador 3-0. The duel, which in itself will be moving, will have a special component, the healthy rivalry between Lionel Messi and David Ospina, which has lasted for 12 years.

The two, striker and goalkeeper, will play the ‘half’ after being the figures of their teams in the quarter-finals: Messi provided two assists and scored a goal against those led by Gustavo Alfaro and Ospina was decisive in the charges of 12 stages, stopping two of the four Uruguayan shots. Tuesday will be the seventh meeting between the two at the national level. The others too.

Colombia 2-2 Argentina – June 8, 2021, through the playoffs

At the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium (Barranquilla), in the last minute of the match, on a goal from Miguel Ángel Borja, Colombia drew with Argentina and saved a local point. On that day, Ospina saved two clear goal options for Messi, a free kick in the 12th minute of the second half and a point blank shot in the 38th minute, also in the second half.

Colombia 2-0 Argentina – June 15, 2019, by Copa América

One of the fond memories that coach Carlos Queiroz left with Colombia was his 2019 Copa América debut, when the team beat Argentina 2-0. Duván Zapata, who in the current edition of the continental tournament is in debt with the goal, referred with a goal; the other was by Roger Martínez. The goalkeeper was also decisive in the result.

Colombia 0-0 Argentina -26 June 2015, by Copa América

The quarter-final match of this Copa América is perhaps one of the most memorable between the two teams, also one of the most memorable duels between Lionel Messi and David Ospina. At the ’10’ of the albiceleste, the Antioqueño literally cut everything within 90 minutes, so much so that the score was zero. There was one play, in particular, that caught the public’s attention: Messi, with the keeper seemingly beaten, from the head, but the coffee farmer, with feline reflections, rose from the grass and the prevented from celebrating a goal. Argentina qualified for the semi-final of the tournament from 12 stages.

Colombia 0-0 Argentina – June 7, 2013, by qualification

At the time, the French team was José Néstor Pékerman, the Argentine who led the team to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. Both teams drew 0-0 at the Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti stadium. .

Colombia 1-2 Argentina – November 15, 2011, by qualification

It was the first and only time that at national team level, in official matches, Lionel Messi scored a goal against David Ospina – there was another, although stats don’t count, on penalties. on goal in 2015. That day in Barranquilla, Colombia fell 1-2.

Colombia 0-1 Argentina – June 6, 2009, by qualifying

At that time, as the World Cup qualifiers contested in South Africa, Argentina beat Colombia 1-0, thanks to a goal from Daniel Alberto ‘Cata’ Díaz. Messi, meanwhile, was set to score himself and Ospina with a free kick, but the ball crashed into the post.

