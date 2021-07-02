Violence and terror in Mexico: July started with 64 homicides

Insecurity in Mexico (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The latest security report indicates that May is, so far, the month with the highest number of homicides in 2021 and July does not appear to be escaping the trend.

According to the security report of the Executive Secretariat, this Thursday, July 1, at least 64 people were executed. The first place in homicides was occupied by Jalisco with 11 murders, followed by Chihuahua (8); Baja California (7) and Guanajuato (7). Despite the scandalous number, the figure has risen to 102 intentional homicides.

Thursday, in Jalisco, in the municipality of Lagos de Moreno, a hanged body and a narcomensaje allegedly from the Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel were found: “It happens to them as locusts”, one can read.

The scene has become common in the Mexican underworld to spread threats and messages. In Zacatecas on June 19, three bodies were found on a bridge, the result of a war between the Sinaloa cartel sides and CJNG.

In recent weeks, several massacres have marred the history of the figures that the authorities had accumulated.

After the internal elections of June 6, there were dozens of murders. According to security analysts, the episode of violence in Reynosa, which left 15 dead, makes it possible to reflect on the possibility of a pax narca, which would have been broken after the victory of Morena’s party in the elections.

Sources from the National Palace consulted by the Emeequis media warn that the drug cartels no longer see Governor Francisco Javier García Cabeza de Vaca as an interlocutor in power, so they seek to show their muscle to sit down to negotiate … with Morena.

The last midterm elections resulted in a Morenista-majority State Congress, which would seek the violation and arrest of President García Cabeza de Vaca.

The political battle for responsibility for the dead has been a constant since López Obrador took power in 2018. This Thursday, in his Third government report, the president assured that the drug cartels are inherited from past administrations. In addition, he only acknowledged the presence of three criminal organizations.

According to a security cabinet report, in the country there are at least 16 drug cartels, being the Sinaloa and Jalisco Cartel Nueva Generación which are at the top of the list of importance and danger.

In Zacatecas, which is currently suffering the ravages of the war between the cartels, the most powerful cartel in the country is based, according to the DEA: the Sinaloa Cartel, led by the legendary capo, Ishmael the May Zambada. In the state, the criminal organization is at war with another large one, the Jalisco new generation cartel. This struggle keeps the poorest communes under siege, with tortured and dismembered bodies.

