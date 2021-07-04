What if Roman called you? A global figure who will have the pass in his possession at the end of the year has revealed he would like to play Boca

While Boca Juniors continue training for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, which will place it facing neither more nor less than the Athletic Mineiro, best team of the group stage, the Football Council is finalizing the signings in a difficult market for most teams due to the coronavirus pandemic which has hit the club’s coffers hard.

So far they are four new faces. Marcelo Weigandt, who returned from his loan to Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, Norberto Briasco (Hurricane), Esteban Rolón (Hurricane) Yes Nicolas orsini (Lanus). On the radar Luis Advíncula is about to fall, Peruvian right-back who works for Rayo Vallecano in Spain, and the most important position, the center-forward, who is not level at all. Roger martinez (America Mexico) and Franco Di Santo (San Lorenzo), the sharp ones.

In this context, a global figure expressed his desire to play Boca, although not in this tournament, but from the end of the year when his contract is fulfilled. It is Brazilian Filipe Luis, the defender of Flamengo winner of the famous Copa Libertadores against River in 2019. “It would be an honor” recognized the 36 years old side, who did not rule out playing for Xeneize when his draw ended in December 2021 with Fla, where he also won the Recopa Sudamericana against Independiente del Valle and won six home titles.

Filipe Luis with Gabigol, Gabriel Barbosa, in a Flamengo match for the Brazilian tournament (REUTERS / Alexandre Loureiro)

“Representing the Boca jersey is reserved for a few. Few Brazilian players have been lucky. It would be an honor for me. I have a contract until the end of the year and I want to play as much as possible “, recognized the Brazilian, former footballer of Atlético de Madrid and Chelsea, winner of countless titles among which stand out the Premier League, the Europa League and the Spanish League, as well as the vice-champion of the Champions League . Meanwhile, with Brazil, it comes from winning the Copa América in 2019.

In dialogue with the Spanish newspaper AS, Filipe Luis added: “I have a lot of friends, of course that would be an honor for me. But that’s no longer for me to decide, we’ll see what happens. My contract ends at the end of the year and I want to play as much as possible. I take care of myself and I will try to extend my career as much as possible ”.

“I love South American football, the challenge it generates for you as a footballer brings out the best in you, the maximum performance. Here if you lose people will tell you that they are angry, they know how you played, everyone lives football intensely. Even in a great team in Europe, it doesn’t even compare to Boca, River, Flamengo, Corinthians “, he explained.

Filipe Luis played in the historic Copa Libertadores final that Flamengo beat River Plate at the Monumental Stadium in Lima, Peru, in November 2019 (REUTERS / Guadalupe Pardo)

Filipe Luis also recalled this historic Copa Libertadores final won against River in Peru in 2019, with two goals from Gabigol in the last three minutes of the match. “It was a very difficult, very tough game. Horrible ground conditions to play, but it turned out well in the end. We were lucky not to see the scoreboard with the match time, I didn’t know there were two minutes left, I thought there were twenty minutes left. It was a very difficult game, especially for me, I had a bad game. When Gabi equalized, I knew we were going to win ”.

“I felt that River had defended the result throughout the game and was not going to have the strength to attack anymore. I had already experienced this in a different way in the Champions League and I felt when we were tied that we were going to win, ”concluded Filipe Luis, who also played for teams like Figueirense, Real Madrid, Ajax , Rentistas and Deportivo La Coruña.

