Who is Ludwig Guttmann, founder of the Paralympic Games honored by Google

Although expelled from his homeland, this doctor had a mission to his patients and fulfilled it (Photo: Screenshot / Google)

On this occasion and, on the occasion of the Tokyo Olympics, it was the turn to represent the 122nd birthday of the neurologist Ludwig guttmann, who, among other landmark actions, founded the Paralympic Games in the country that gave him a second chance: England.

On this occasion and, on the occasion of the Tokyo Olympics, it was the turn to represent the 122nd birthday of the neurologist Ludwig guttmann, who, among other landmark actions, founded the Paralympic Games in the country that gave him a second chance: England.

Despite being a renowned physician, due to his Jewish religion he had to escape from Nazi Germany, since he was born in the region called Tost, which at the time was dominated by the Bavarian country, but today it belongs to Poland and is called Toszek.

He was the eldest of three brothers. His taste for the field of medicine came to him in 1917, when he began his work at Königshütte Hospital. In these facilities, and already 18 years old, Guttmann met for the first time patients with muscle injuries that cause disabilities, which he would improve over the following years.

Through sport, Guttmann has rehabilitated hundreds of people (Photo: Screenshot / YouTube: Paralympic Games)

After going through various universities, such as those of Breslau and Friborg, in which he obtained his three university degrees, and in that of Hamburg, where he worked in a clinic, his work as a neurologist would increase since the 1930s, as the Second World War it has led people to present cases of motor disability.

In 1933 he was fired by the Nazis because of the Judaism he professed, but his fight did not end there, he held various posts of director and doctor, in which he made important decisions ( such as caring for the Jewish people despite his ban) with which he challenged his superiors. Whether because of his character or his importance to the German authorities, Guttmann managed to get by in good health, in addition to saving several people from certain death, whether due to illness or murder.

In 1938, he was sent to Portugal to treat the dictator Antonio de Oliveira Salazar, but he took advantage of his return trip, and a stopover in England, to obtain asylum with his wife and two children.

Already settled in this territory far from Nazism, their work to treat paraplegics began to bear fruit. In 1941, he published a study on the treatment and rehabilitation of spinal cord injuries. He treated wounded British soldiers and gained the respect of the country which adopted him, thus obtaining English nationality in 1945.

He left a historic legacy in medicine and sport (Photo: Screenshot / YouTube: Paralympic Games)

From that moment on, Dr Guttmann no longer seeks only to “cure” his patients, but also He tried to bring them back to life. Insatiable research has come to the point. Sport would be the most suitable way to achieve your goal, because with the exercises you will be able to restore mobility, coordination and resistance.

Using tools like canes, wheelchairs, balls and a few others, he began to practice certain sports with the people in his care. In this way the July 29, 1948 held the first competition with patients from other hospitals. This fair was named as Stoke-Mandeville International Games.

Every year he organized them and every year he got a new achievement, like the addition of athletes, disciplines and even the participation of people from other countries. Perhaps without realizing it, he was on the verge of making a big leap in the history not only of medicine, but also of world sport.

The first Paralympic Games were held in Rome 1960 (Photo: Screenshot / YouTube: Paralympic Games)

It was the year 1960, Ludwig Guttmann, 61, lrecognized for its Stoke-Mandeville International Games, the same ones that were done on behalf of the Rome Olympic Games. It brought together 400 athletes from 23 countries. Since then, the Paralympic Games have been held every four years.

When organizing the Mexico Paralympic Games 1968 There were several problems, because the social situation in the country was not the most optimal. In view of this, Guttmann supported his transfer to another country for its achievement. Israel was the chosen nation.

The days of this important neurologist have culminated March 18, 1980 due to coronary thrombosis. However, he left a legacy in medical and sports books, in which he is considered the founder and creator of the Paralympic Games.

