With a goal from Lautaro Martínez, Argentina beat Colombia to secure a place in the Copa América final

Argentina faces Colombia by semi-final of America Cup. The match, refereed by Venezuelan Jesús Valenzuela, can be watched by TyC Sports, TV Pública and Directv Sports. The team of Lionel scaloni it is in front of the great opportunity to come back to be finalist of the continent. But before thinking of Brazil, which has passed Peru and is waiting for the definition, he must leave the coffee team on the road, which has just beaten the Uruguayan team on penalties.

The Selection came out with the classification of all the matches it has played so far in the Copa América. With prolonged pressure, mobility and Messi in the last few meters, as a winning card, that of imbalance. Thus, eIn 5 minutes he reached the bottom twice, and in one he reached the goal. First of all, the Pulga’s individual game ended with a cross that Lautaro Martínez managed sideways. Then, the cross behind the captain (after a super loan from Lo Celso) finds the Inter striker, who defines a cross and precisely: 1-0.

Colombia also put on intense pressure at the start, forcing the national team to seek precision and imagination for the start of the action. Those led by Reinaldo Rueda turned their offensive to the right, of the speed of Cuadrado, who had the first chance for the coffee growers: a shot from the Juventus man who conjured Emiliano Martínez, at 7 minutes.

Messi tries to advance against Tesillo and Duvan Zapata (REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino)

After beating Ecuador 3-0 thanks to a brilliant performance from Messi, who already has four goals and the same number of assists, the Albiceleste did not return to the country and remained on Brazilian soil to prepare for the today’s duel at the Mané Garrincha stadium. from Brasilia. As the Argentine coach himself expressed in the last hours, the idea is not changing. “There are a few tired players, with some discomfort, and we will wait to confirm the team. In any case, the idea that we expressed will not change, ”declared the TD during the virtual press conference which was broadcast on the social networks of the national team.

After some doubts, finally Scaloni did not Cristian Romero, injured, and the one who replaces him again is German Pezzella. The big news is on the left side: Marcos Acuña lost the battle against Nicolas Tagliafico. Finally, Leandro Paredes he also lost his place in the center of the courtyard and whoever enters is Guido Rodriguez.

“The minimum goal of playing all six games has already been reached. Now we want to be in the final. We respect the rival a lot and we know it will be difficult. The hunger of these players is obvious, ”added Scaloni, who is set to play his first final as coach of the selected team.

Messi has 4 goals and 4 assists in the 2021 Copa América (EFE)

Argentina’s rival is Colombia, led by Reinaldo Rueda, who recovers a fundamental footballer for the scaffolding of the team. Juan Cuadrado, absent in the quarter-finals against Uruguay due to an accumulation of yellow cards, returns to the first team. The Italian midfielder Juventus is playing his 100th game in the café team jersey.

With David Ospina as featured in several of the team’s presentations at the Copa América, Colombia left Uruguay on the road. After equalizing scoreless, the Colombians did not fail on penalties and advanced to the semi-finals of the tournament. For tonight’s meeting in the administrative capital of Brazil, Rafael Santos Borre Yes Duvan zapata It is the attackers who will try to violate the goal defended by Emiliano Martínez.

The last antecedent between the two teams dates back almost a month. For the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Argentines and Colombians tied 2-2 at Barranquilla. Quickly, Messi’s side took the lead with goals from one-headed Cuti Romero and Leandro Paredes, who put in an excellent individual play in the box to make the difference on the scoreboard. At the start of the complement, Muriel deducted from a penalty and in added time Miguel Borja appeared to tie the final tie after a mistake from Foyth and a failed response from Agustín Marchesín.

The overall record is largely dominated by the national team. More than seven decades after the first official stint, they have already played 39 games, with 19 wins for Argentina, 10 draws and nine wins for the Colombians. In Copa America, the last heads-up dates back two years: in the group stage, Colombia won 2-0 thanks to goals from Roger Martínez and Zapata.

Training

Argentina: Emiliano Martínez, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero or Germán Pezzella, Nicolás Otamendi and Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Guido Rodríguez and Giovani Lo Celso; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martínez and Nicolás González. DT: Lionel Scaloni.

Colombia: David Ospina; Daniel Muñoz, Yerry Mina, Davinson Sánchez and William Tesillo; Juan Cuadrado, Wilmar Barrios, Gustavo Cuéllar and Luis Díaz; Rafael Santos Borré and Duvan Zapata. DT: Reinaldo Rueda.

Arbitrator: Jesús Valenzuela (Venezuela).

Stadium: Mané Garrincha, Brasilia.

TV: Public TV, TyC Sports and DirecTV Sports

