With narcomantas, they asked AMLO to intervene against the Caborca ​​cartel

During his visit to Sonora and through two narcomantes, the intervention of the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, was requested so that his government fights the Cartel of Caborca.

Local reports indicated that one of the drug messages was placed on the international highway bridge and Quiroz and Mora streets. This canvas was hung with two bottles of liquid.

While the second narcomanta was in front of the Municipal Palace of Caborca, a neighborhood where the president went to inaugurate a National Guard barracks on the afternoon of July 3.

The two tarpaulins were located at the start of the day and municipal agents immediately removed them as soon as they became aware of them.

So, as part of his tour of Sonora, the president was received with deployments against Los Páez and Rafael Caro Quintero, the narco, who, along with his nephews, returned to drug trafficking after his release from prison in 2013.

Supposedly, these actions were attributed to the children of Joaquín Guzmán Loera, the so-called Chapitos. Well, the Sinaloa Cartel faction that the Capo Scions command has been in constant confrontation with Caro Quintero and his so-called Caborca ​​Cartel over the past year or so.

Information under development …