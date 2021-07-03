YosStop reportedly reappeared from prison to discuss legal proceedings

(Photo: justyoss / Instagram)

Although currently the YosStop influencer is incarcerated in the prison of Santa Martha Acatitla, on her social networks a message has emerged with which he seeks to defend himself against his possible participation in the dissemination of child pornography in the case of Ainara Suárez, young woman who was raped by four young men and accuses him of having victimized her again for several years on various web platforms.

Yoseline Hoffman was arrested Tuesday evening at her home in the Narvarte neighborhood of Mexico City and taken to Santa Martha Acatitla prison in eastern Mexico City, where she will remain since they took her into preventive detention. That is, by determining whether she is guilty or not, she will remain in prison. She could be sentenced to at least seven years in prison.

In this sense, she surprised her nearly 6.9 million followers when last Friday evening she reappeared on Instagram to share her feelings about this process, which according to her or whoever made the post, her arrest took place not because she was “dangerous”, “lascivious” or “guilty”, but because of the “terminology.”

“I am deprived of my liberty because of the terminology. It is not because it is dangerous. It’s not because obscene. It’s not because obsceneHe commented from his Instagram stories.

According to the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE), the terminology is: “A set of terms or words of a certain profession, science or subject.”

So far in this social network, no further mention of the comment has been made and it is not known if YosStop She had the opportunity to do the post from Santa Martha Acatitla prison where one of her relatives did.

It was the year 2018 when Ainara Suárez, then aged 16, went to a party with high school classmates. They drank alcoholic drinks and then what she least thought: they sexually assaulted her. And not just that, they recorded and broadcast it almost immediately. The victim’s nightmare has gone viral.

Unfortunately that was not all. A YouTuber, known as YosStop, with at least five million followers on YouTube, victimized her again in a video. Too he boasted of having these pitiful images in his possession. He called her a “whore” on various occasions.

Aïnara Since then, he has been going through an ordeal. He has said on different occasions that she was even threatened with death. In addition to insults and all kinds of humiliation. A group of girls even beat her. This hurtful scene also spilled over into the networks. These images were also judged by Yoseline. Also at that time, he insulted her.

But it seems YosStop He did not know that in his judgments he confessed that he had a video of a minor when she was raped. That in Mexico is considered possession of child pornography and it is a crime that could reach a prison sentence of seven years

Photos: Instagram @justyoss / @ not.arafonte

Ainara, after all she went through, not only when she was raped but what happened later, she decided to denounce her attackers and the youtuber, the latter for the moral damage she caused and to have the video in question in its power.

It was like that this week YosStop was stopped and since then the process both legal and on web platforms has intensified. The victim responded with joy to the arrest, but knows that He faces a series of lengthy trials against the influencer and her four attackers, who have remained anonymous because at the time of the crime they were also minors.

Despite this, he faced some criticism he received via social media: “Why do people think I’m in control when people are arrested? Or who are they arresting? Brother, if it was up to me, my rapists would be in jail for years. “

